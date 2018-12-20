Worlds Best Camo | American Fair Chase Hunting Club

Check out the world’s best camouflage! Timmy Edwin, president of The American Fair Chase Hunting Club shows off his brand new camo and Keith Warren questions if all the technology involved in today’s camouflage is actually fair chase. What is your definition of fair chase? Starting January 1, The High Road will be starting a campaign encouraging hunters to unite and stop the infighting and elitism that is dividing hunters. We are encouraging hunters to use the hashtag #justshutupandhunt to let us know what fair chase is to them. To find out more about The American Fair Chase Hunting Club and take the pledge to be a uniter of all hunters, visit: http://americanfairchasehuntingclub.com