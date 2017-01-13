Nov 28th – Dec 2nd PP20 Tannerite Giveaway!

Being Scent Free “Something is burning. You smell that?” I asked. Instantly trusting my sense of smell that danger may be near. Turns out, my wife had simply lit a candle. Nothing to worry about. But a lesson… Read More
Wake up your taste buds with Coffee Backstrap. I have had backstrap cooked virtually every way possible. One of my favorite ways is to cut the meat in thin pieces 1/2” or less, season to your liking and… Read More
The best reward for me isn’t the meat or the antlers, but it is the memories each hunt creates.