The Latest in Hunting

WRC-FB2

 Posted on January 13, 2017

Being Scent Free

Being Scent Free “Something is burning. You smell that?” I asked. Instantly trusting my sense of smell that danger may be near. Turns out, my wife had simply lit a candle. Nothing to worry about. But a lesson… Read More

Website Advertisement

 Posted on November 28, 2016

Nov 28th – Dec 2nd PP20 Tannerite Giveaway!

Click Here To Enter

12208651_10153665875300502_4731011612473942808_n

 Posted on October 3, 2016

Keith’s Coffee Venison Recipe

Wake up your taste buds with Coffee Backstrap. I have had backstrap cooked virtually every way possible. One of my favorite ways is to cut the meat in thin pieces 1/2” or less, season to your liking and… Read More

Time It takes to Hunt Thumbnail

 Posted on October 2, 2016

The Time It Takes To Hunt

The best reward for me isn’t the meat or the antlers, but it is the memories each hunt creates.



Copyright © 2017 · All Rights Reserved · The High Road Group